Mum claims cracked playground equipment cut child's legs

A SLIDE that mums say is hurting their kids will be investigated by Ipswich City Council.

One concerned mother said the cracked playground equipment in Grand Ave Park was starting to cut her child's legs so she reported it.

She posted the response on Facebook, where other mums agreed something needed to be done.

"The response from Ipswich Council is a joke," she posted.

Mums are saying this slide in Springfield is hurting their kids.

The mum shared the response.

"The delegated Council Officer has investigated this matter and has advised the following information: An inspection of the park has been completed. The park is well maintained with equipment for ages 3-12 year which was constructed in 2007.

"The playground life expectancy is 25 year and will be scheduled to be replace in 2032."

But a council spokesperson has now said the council will investigate the matter "promptly".

"This park is routinely inspected every two months by specially trained council staff," the spokesperson said.

Mums are saying this slide in Springfield is hurting their kids.

"If any defects are found, they are repaired immediately. If that can't be done, the park can be closed for further work.

"There was some vandalism at the park before Christmas and the park was closed and repairs carried out.

"Council has an extensive inspection program for playgrounds in all its parks, on a one, two or three month basis.

"But, obviously, officers can't be there 24 hours a day. If the public spots any damage or defects, contact council immediately and officers will attend."