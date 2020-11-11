Menu
Mayoral Christmas Carols. Copyright Lockyer Valley Regional Council
News

Council to host much needed festive cheer

Hugh Suffell
11th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
SHARE the Christmas spirit this year at the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols night on November, 28.

After a year like no other, the event will provide locals with a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate the coming of the festive season.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the carols were the perfect opportunity to enjoy the company of family and friends and share this special Christmas tradition, in a safe way.

“While the pandemic is by no means over, we should all be proud of how far we’ve come this year and the resilience we’ve all shown” Cr Milligan said.

Held at Lake Apex Parklands, Gatton, there will be a mix of traditional Christmas carols performed by local musicians, as well as a performance by folk and country singer Nathan Walmsley.

Locals are encouraged to bring a chair and picnic rug while food, drinks and ice cream will be available for purchase.

Gates will open at 6pm, with carols to commence at 6.30pm.

Follow the Facebook event for up-to-date information. Registrations are essential at www.lockyervalleytickets.com.au

The project has been funded through the Australian Government’s Drought Communities Programme (DCP) Extension.

Gatton Star

