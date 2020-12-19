Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Chambers, Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Chambers, Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Council News

Council to establish Australia Day Awards Committee

Hugh Suffell
19th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will establish an Australia Day Awards Committee to decide who will be the winner of the 2021 award.

The Australia Day Awards recognise the achievements of community members and groups throughout the Lockyer Valley.

The recipients of these awards are presented with medallions and/or certificates at a ceremony as part of the Australia Day celebrations which are to be held at the Gatton Shire Hall on Tuesday, 26 January 2021.

Nominations for the 2021 Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards opened on February 1, 2020 and closed on November 16, 2020.

A total of 28 nominations were received representing individuals, groups and events across seven categories.

In previous years, the council as a whole has decided on the recipients of the Australia Day Awards in a closed session.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will now however follow other local governments in establishing a new committee to decide the outcome for the 2021 awards.

A proposal was made at the Ordinary Council meeting on Wednesday to establish a committee comprising the mayor, deputy mayor, community portfolio councillor and community activation officer or delegate.

Council will also invite the manager of the Laidley Community Centre or delegate and the manager of the Gatton Community Centre or delegate to also be members of the Committee.

Councillor Chris Wilson moved the recommendation and it was carried by all seven councillors.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

australia day awards 2021 lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confronting footage shows man kicking frightened dog

        Premium Content Confronting footage shows man kicking frightened dog

        News A concerned witness filmed a dog owner following repeated abuse of a family pet

        The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        Premium Content The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        News Prosecutors allege ‘defective’ safety measures led to worker’s death

        ‘They’ll kill someone’: Resident’s outrage over hooning

        Premium Content ‘They’ll kill someone’: Resident’s outrage over hooning

        Crime One woman believed she was about die after a hoon nearly collided with her at full...

        Construction of 104 townhouses under way

        Premium Content Construction of 104 townhouses under way

        Council News The construction of 104 townhouses in an Ipswich suburb is expected to be finished...