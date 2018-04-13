Council to consider its own protections for Willowbank

IPSWICH City Council will consider taking matters into its own hands and creating protections for Willowbank residents after the State Government rejected the proposal.

Planning Councillor David Morrison confirmed council asked State Development and Planning Minister Cameron Dick to grant the same protections to Willowbank residents as those proposed for Swanbank.

With Mr Dick electing not to include the western part of Ipswich, Cr Morrison said the council was considering its own planning changes that would implement protections.

"Everything is on the table," he said.

"It's certainly worthy of discussion."

Mr Dick elected not to include Willowbank based on legal advice from his department. The council can implement its own Temporary Local Planning Instrument.

"The TLPI can bypass a lot of normal planning conditions," he said.

Cr Morrison will investigate whether the council's existing planning laws were "strong enough to protect the community".

Permanent changes to the planning scheme will take more than a year to implement, Cr Morrison said.

He said Willowbank residents should get the same protections as Swanbank.

"Residents are residents no matter where they live," he said.

Cr Morrison said the council's protections would take about a month to be formalised.