Council to award contract for $2.8m fit out of new library

TAKING SHAPE: The council plans to award a $2.84 million contract for the new Springfield Central Library. Pictured: Councillors Morrison, Pahlke and Mayor Antoniolli. INSET: Artist impression of the new building.

A CONTRACTOR has been selected to fit out the new library at Springfield.

During the first committee meetings for 2018, Ipswich City Council decided to move forward with plans to award the contract for the library fit out to Brisbane company iQ Construct.

While the councillors have agreed to offer the contract to iQ Construct, the decision won't be finalised until this year's first general council meeting on January 30.

The fit out of Springfield Central Library is worth $2.84 million.

Last year, the council secured a space for the new facility at Orion Springfield Central shopping centre.

The new library will be off Main St spread over about 2000 sq m in size across two levels and is on track to open in July.

Tenders for the works were released in December and the council received six responses.

According to the meeting agenda for the Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee, two of those tenderers were short-listed based on factors including experience, support for the local economy and price.

It was determined iQ Construct - which has previously undertaken fit outs for the Queensland Police, the University of Queensland and Hoyts Cinema - had made the best offer.

For the library fit out, the contractor will need to create external building identification works, the basement book sorting space, a ground floor entrance, a lobby, meeting spaces, administration spaces, the space for the main library collection and all associated data, electrical, hydraulic and mechanical works.

Division 1 councillor David Morrison said the library was essential to cater for the growing Springfield area but would also service the surrounding suburbs.

He said Orion was among the council's mobile library's busiest stops.

"That indicates more people are using that service," Cr Morrison said.

"There are also an increasing number of schools being built in the area which will benefit from the library services.