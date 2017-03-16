Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

BARGAIN hunters have the chance to snap up a block of land at auction after Somerset Regional Council moved in over unpaid rates.

Moore is on the busy D'Aguilar Highway West of Kilcoy and the property is centrally located to the township's amenities.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said when rates were unpaid for more than three years, the council issued notices of intention to sell land for overdue rates.

"Council works with property owners to avoid rate arrears auctions where possible and when properties do go up for auction, we want them to be successful," he said.

Rates pay for the council to deliver vital services to the community, including road maintenance, parks, library services, sport and recreational facilities and activities, kerbside rubbish services and more.

The block is described as Lot 50 on RP14965, 2 Paterson Rd, Moore.

It will go under than hammer at 11am on Thursday March 30 2017 in the Simeon Lord Room at the Esk Library Building off Heap St, Esk.