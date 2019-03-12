Council tech error cuts details from application forms

IPSWICH City Council is asking anyone who nominated on Thursday or Friday to participate in any of five community reference groups to re-submit their application.

A technical error meant some of the important details were cut from the application form.

Anyone who submitted their nominations after 8pm Friday evening won't be impacted, a council spokesman said.

"We're pleased that a high number of people want to be involved with these new groups which will contribute ideas, views and suggestions to council about how to build a better, more connected and vibrant city," he said.

"The problem was fixed by 8pm last Friday, but we're sincerely sorry that the system did not gather all the required information from applicants over the first two days of the submission period.

"Re-applying will ensure all applicants are considered for these very important roles."

The five voluntary community reference groups will be aligned to the five Advance Ipswich strategic plan themes and new standing committees of the council: Economic Development, Resilient Communities, Growth Management, Environment and Transparent Governance.

Applications close March 29 and can be made via Ipswich.qld.gov.au/workwithus.