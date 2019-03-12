Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Council tech error cuts details from application forms

Hayden Johnson
by
12th Mar 2019 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council is asking anyone who nominated on Thursday or Friday to participate in any of five community reference groups to re-submit their application.

A technical error meant some of the important details were cut from the application form.

Anyone who submitted their nominations after 8pm Friday evening won't be impacted, a council spokesman said.

"We're pleased that a high number of people want to be involved with these new groups which will contribute ideas, views and suggestions to council about how to build a better, more connected and vibrant city," he said.

"The problem was fixed by 8pm last Friday, but we're sincerely sorry that the system did not gather all the required information from applicants over the first two days of the submission period.

"Re-applying will ensure all applicants are considered for these very important roles."

The five voluntary community reference groups will be aligned to the five Advance Ipswich strategic plan themes and new standing committees of the council: Economic Development, Resilient Communities, Growth Management, Environment and Transparent Governance.

Applications close March 29 and can be made via Ipswich.qld.gov.au/workwithus.

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Two men 'asked to pay' after Cignall ciggy bungle

    premium_icon WATCH: Two men 'asked to pay' after Cignall ciggy bungle

    News Store asks young men to pop back in and pay after tobacco goes 'walk about'

    • 12th Mar 2019 9:30 AM
    CMC essentials, according to the most dedicated fans...

    CMC essentials, according to the most dedicated fans...

    Music The masses have spoken, if you haven't packed this kit, think twice

    • 12th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    Developer 'willing' to discuss Deebing Creek sale with state

    premium_icon Developer 'willing' to discuss Deebing Creek sale with state

    Environment The QT can reveal lines of communication have opened up

    No relief from heat, RFB warn of random ignitions

    premium_icon No relief from heat, RFB warn of random ignitions

    Weather Fireys and ambos voice safety concerns for heatwave