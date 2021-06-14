Council tears down serial litigant’s eye-catching signs

Ipswich City Council officers removed the illegal signs from the Booval property of Russell Gordon Haig Mathews on Monday morning.

COUNCIL officers tore down the prominent and eye-catching signs from the property of a serial litigant on Monday morning which were displayed to more than 20,000 passing cars a day.

Booval resident Russell Gordon Haig Mathews appealed a court order for him to pay a $30,000 fine this month in a dispute with Ipswich City Council over his political protest signs in the front yard of his Brisbane Road house.

Over the years his signs have targeted several high-profile politicians, police and legal figures with allegations of a ‘Catholic mafia’ conspiracy against him.

Ipswich City Council officers removed signs from the Booval property of Russell Gordon Haig Mathews on Monday. Photo: Andrew Korner

Only a sign promoting maths tutoring remains as of Monday morning.

In January Mr Mathews was fined $30,500 when found guilty by an Ipswich magistrate of contravening an enforcement notice under the Ipswich City Council planning act on June 28, 2019; failing to comply with a compliance notice on November 4, 2019; and contravening an enforcement notice on January 3, 2020.

The council first took legal action over the unapproved structures in 2019.

More than 20,000 vehicles use Brisbane Road every day.

Russell Mathews outside Ipswich Courthouse.

“Council has removed signs from a residence in Booval on Brisbane Road as they are unlawful development,” acting CEO Sonia Cooper said.

“This is after council was successful in legal action against the owner of the property.

“Council has removed signs erected without the required development approval.”

The matter will be mentioned in court again on July 13 with a hearing date listed for August 12.

Only a sign promoting maths tutoring remains. Photo: Andrew Korner

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said she was delighted the “eye sores” have finally been taken down.

“I think the Ipswich community will be delighted to see the signs come down,” she said.

“Mr Mathews has his rights but so do the people of Ipswich.

“We’ve been through a lengthy legal process to ensure the local laws are being followed.

“It’s great to see these signs down.”



