Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council audit reveals residents flouting wheelie bin service

HUNDREDS of properties in the Somerset region are flouting kerbside waste collection services.

The Somerset Regional Council said residents were putting out more bins than allocated, or approved, for individual properties.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said an audit was done by the council's waste contractor over several months which identified hundreds of discrepancies.

"With the help of technology built into the waste collection vehicles, council was able to identify the properties concerned and the number of additional bins being placed on the kerb," Cr Lehmann said.

"Council has issued more than 800 letters to individual property owners advising them of the findings and requesting property owners to contact council to add an additional service."

From Friday, February 23, the council's waste contractor will only service the number of wheelie bins that are registered and associated with each property.

For more information phone the Somerset Regional Council on 54244000.

Topics:  rubbish bins rubbish collection somerset council wheelie bins

Ipswich Queensland Times
Aussie comedic superstar coming to Ipswich

Aussie comedic superstar coming to Ipswich

TICKETS to see one of Australia's most loved comedic superstars at the Ipswich Library are expected to sell out within an hour.

DIVIDED: Council split on CBD admin building change

OWN IT: Four councillors chose not to vote on a decision to make a major change to the new council administration leasing agreement.

Four councillors abstained from voting.

Mum leaves daughter to be raped: 'Appalling breach of trust'

Take the time to hear the stories behind the #metoo social media status trend.

She left her alone in a motel to be raped by a stranger

TRAIN TORTURE: Crash, Eftpos meltdown cause dramas in SEQ

There were train delays on the Ferny Grove line this morning. Picture: File image

It is not known how the crash occurred.

Local Partners