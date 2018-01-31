Council audit reveals residents flouting wheelie bin service

HUNDREDS of properties in the Somerset region are flouting kerbside waste collection services.

The Somerset Regional Council said residents were putting out more bins than allocated, or approved, for individual properties.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said an audit was done by the council's waste contractor over several months which identified hundreds of discrepancies.

"With the help of technology built into the waste collection vehicles, council was able to identify the properties concerned and the number of additional bins being placed on the kerb," Cr Lehmann said.

"Council has issued more than 800 letters to individual property owners advising them of the findings and requesting property owners to contact council to add an additional service."

From Friday, February 23, the council's waste contractor will only service the number of wheelie bins that are registered and associated with each property.

For more information phone the Somerset Regional Council on 54244000.