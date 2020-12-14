Council taking local waste company to court

IPSWICH City Council is taking a locally-based waste company to court, alleging it carried out works without seeking approval.

The council claims the works allegedly carried out by NuGrow at its Swanbank site will have an adverse impact on properties downstream.

NuGrow operates the Swanbank Waste Treatment and Recycling Facility and its head office is based in Brookwater.

The council has filed an originating application in the Planning and Environment Court with an urgent court hearing set for Tuesday.

It alleges that the company has filled in a number of leachate and stormwater ponds and built structures without seeking council approval.

The council says the absence of the stormwater ponds is likely to lead to an increase in discharge and ‘associated adverse downstream flooding impacts’ on adjacent properties during significant rainfall events, as well as impact water quality.

It is seeking an enforcement order to have the ponds reinstated as a priority with a forecasted La Niña weather event set to bring increased rain in the coming months.

The council says this is the first action it has taken since adopting its Waste and Circular Economy Transformation Directive earlier this month.

“We will use the full power of council’s policy and legal instruments to drive performance improvements of waste management operations within our communities,” the directive reads.

“We will monitor and enforce approval conditions with greater diligence and we will hold the State Government to account to take greater action on matters for which it is responsible.”

The initiative aims to influence “systemic changes” across the waste industry, with the council saying 55 per cent of south east Queensland’s waste and 42 per cent of the state’s waste was dumped in the city in the 2019-20 financial year.

A dedicated program to develop and deliver a corresponding strategy and implementation plan within council will be rolled out from next year.

“Waste disposal issues in our region are long-running and well known to our stakeholders,” Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding said.

“At the same time, the evidence base is building for the economic and environmental benefits of the circular economy model.

“Our directive signals that it’s time for all stakeholders to take action.

“Council is willing and ready to collaborate, but other levels of government and industry need to step-up if we are to address the impacts and opportunities of the waste industry’s operations once and for all.

“In 2018-19, the eight privately owned and operated landfills located in Ipswich received approximately 4.23 million tonnes of all waste generated by Queenslanders, and our community received little or no benefit.”

As of November 30, the State Government’s Odour Abatement Taskforce had received 8,517 in relation to odour, dust and environmental issues in the Swanbank Industrial Area

The council successfully defended one appeal to refuse a waste facility for waste company but that was appealed.

It is dealing with another four appeals in court.

NuGrow did return requests for comment.

