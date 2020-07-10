Council takes down online platform over security concerns

IPSWICH City Council has taken its online planning and development platform offline over security concerns but stressed there is "no threat" to systems which contain Ipswich ratepayer data.

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison flagged in late June that a state-based cyber attack had targeted the government and Australian businesses, the Ipswich council's IT department evaluated all of the council's systems to determine what risk it posed.

A council spokesman said it identified that the council's PD Online platform was one area where there "was concern given the age, design and nature of the platform on which data was housed and maintained."

"As a result council chose to cease using PD Online and it is now using another portal ePathway where development application data is stored and can be accessed with appropriate levels of security in place," he said.

"While council is aware that there are some limitations to ePathway, it is currently working with the vendor to make some enhancements."

PD Online has been offline since June 23 but the council had been experiencing issues with the portal for some time before it was dropped.

"The review undertaken at the time of the Federal Government announcement identified that there is no threat to systems which contain Ipswich ratepayer information," the spokesman said.

The council spokesman said anybody having difficult accessing anything from the new system is advised to contact the customer service centre or email plandev@ipswich.qld.gov.au or phone 3810 6888.