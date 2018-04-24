Council takes control of events corporation staff, assets

Paul Tully said last week's Ipswich Festival parade "was a good example of what they could do”.

Paul Tully said last week's Ipswich Festival parade "was a good example of what they could do”. Rob Williams

MAJOR events would be spread across the city under a new plan for the Ipswich City Council to absorb Ipswich Events Corporation.

Staff and assets of the events corporation will transition to the council by July 1.

Ipswich Events Corporation has been responsible for activities within the Ipswich central area and principally for three main events, the Ipswich Festival, Mayor's Carols and New Year's Eve celebrations.

The move to absorb the entity is aimed at maximising the council's investment and resources in the delivery of key events rather than continuing to outsource.

A report, endorsed by councillors at yesterday's meeting, agreed to immediately plan for the transition.

Committee chairman Councillor Paul Tully said the move would benefit the region.

"Part of this transfer will involve a broader involvement of events across a wider part of Ipswich rather than mainly in the CBD. It could include direct assistance in relation to everything from Rosewood to Springfield and everything in between," he said.

The transition, suggested by outgoing events corporation chair Paul Casos, was mutually agreed to with the council.

Ipswich Events Corporation confirmed it would voluntarily cease to operate following the transfer and would hand over all relevant assets and properties to the council.

Cr Tully said last week's Ipswich Festival parade "was a good example of what they could do".

Mr Casos, who retires after 25 years on June 30, praised the council's decision.

"It will enable the staff of the events corporation to be able to continue to move forward based on the experiences of the past," he said.

Mr Casos said he would miss the festival following his last event on Sunday.

"I must admit I'm feeling sad because I very much enjoyed this year's festival."