Council takeover 'bad for business'

GONE: Jim McKee and Diana Love are closing Gemutlich in the Ipswich CBD due to low foot traffic. Cordell Richardson

"COUNCIL needs to get out of the business of managing shopping centres."

These are the words from a Top of Town business owner who will be shutting their doors in the coming weeks.

Jim McKee and Diana Love from Gemutlich will turn the closed sign for the final time on Saturday, March 2.

Both are well known faces around town, as they previously owned Cactus Espresso Bar. They expanded their business portfolio by renting the space next to the cafe and opening their kitchenware store.

When space became available in the Ipswich Mall, they sold the cafe and moved up the road, however, a change in ownership of the mall prompted them to move to their current location on the corner of Brisbane and Ellenborough streets five years ago.

"We were in the Ipswich Mall just after council bought it. That's when it started to go down hill, and we thought we should move out," Mr McKee said.

"Council should never have done it. That's a large shopping centre over there, 33,000sq m, and there was no one on the board with any experience of running anything, not even a fish and chip shop.

"So it's sort of no wonder they failed.

"The cinemas are moving out in July, so it's only going to get worse.

"I can't see anything changing for at least 10 years. With a good council, you could probably see something happen in 10 years. With a bad council, nothing."

When it came to renewing their lease, Mr McKee said the decision to walk away was the easier option.

"The lease is expiring on March 6, so we had to make a decision to either renew on a monthly basis or leave, and it was easier to leave," he said.

"We would have liked to stay longer, and I think we would have, if business was good.

"There's not enough foot traffic anymore. You could stand there for half an hour and not count anyone walking by.

"In saying that, the Top of Town is doing OK, but shopping-wise, it's not.

"I think there is a lot of potential here, but it's not being realised."

Ipswich Administrator Greg Chemello said his job was to "deal with the current situation facing Ipswich City Council and its residents".

"The fact is that council, through itself and Ipswich City Properties, currently owns several buildings in the city centre, many of which are vacant and/or in poor condition. It is clearly in the best long-term interests of the residents and ratepayers of Ipswich to have a reinvigorated heart to the city," he said.

"Council is now directly responsible for this priority project as we are in the process of winding up Ipswich City Properties. In the coming weeks and months council will be finalising a number of large contracts, with work to commence soon after. These contracts focus on a shared pedestrian and vehicular space along the current mall, creation of a new large public plaza flanked by an administration centre and public library and community meeting rooms.

"In regards to the retail space owned by council, the best solution from both a community and financial perspective is for council to refurbish these buildings so new businesses can be secured to locate in the city's heart. In my view, as soon as practical after this, council should put these retail properties for sale to the private sector and progressively exit retail property ownership. Selling the disused sites now in their current state, and hence current market value, would be financially disastrous for the city and its ratepayers."