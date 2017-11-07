Council surveys residents to guide way on public transport

IPSWICH residents can help guide the city's future public transport networks by having their say in a new council-led survey.

Ipswich City Council's iGO survey can be accessed at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/hsc9p3x, with the feedback to be used to inform the development of the iGO Public Transport Advocacy and Action Plan.

The plan will detail short, medium and long-term policies and actions to support and enhance public transport across the city.

It will also be used by council to encourage the Queensland Government to improve public transport in Ipswich.

City Infrastructure spokesperson Cheryl Bromage said the survey would help council understand why people did or did not use public transport.

"As part of this community consultation process we want to identify who is using public transport and who is not, what is working and what is not, and importantly how we can encourage more people to use public transport," Cr Bromage said.

"We want to hear as many views as possible on public transport in Ipswich."

Cr Bromage said about six per cent of trips in Ipswich were made by public transport each day, with the majority of these being by train.

"Through iGO we want to see that increase to 11 per cent," she said.

"This will equate to 165,000 trips per day being made on the city's public transport network."

The survey closes November 26, and you can win one of four $50 Visa gift cards by participating.