Council supports strategy to combat waste issues

IPSWICH City Council has backed the Queensland Government's plan to transform the state's recycling and waste industry.

In March the State Government announced a comprehensive waste strategy would be developed, which would include the re-introduction of a waste disposal levy "to stimulate recycling and recovery activities and create new jobs".

As part of the strategy, a directions paper was released to allow councils, industry, businesses and individuals to comment on the proposal.

In its draft submission Ipswich City Council supports most of the government's measures to combat future waste issues.

The council, which has been at the forefront of waste discussion in Queensland, has backed the $70 waste levy.

But the council has told the State Government money raised by the levy, about $400 million each year from 2019-20, should not be used to prop up government coffers.

In its submission the council said it "does not support allowing waste levy funds to be funnelled into Queensland Government consolidated revenue to be utilised for services that are unrelated to the recycling and waste industry".

The council "recommends that all monies collected from the waste levy be 100 per cent utilised by the recycling and waste industry for a minimum five-year period and/ or until such time that specific recycling and waste targets are met".

The State Government said about 70 per cent of the revenue would be funnelled back in the form of advance payments to councils to cope with the levy.

Ipswich City Council says "the advance payment alone will not be adequate to support the reinvestment in infrastructure, supporting infrastructure and social programs to divert waste from landfill in the short to medium terms; especially with the additional pressure of an expected 5 per cent population growth rate per year in Ipswich."

The state has said the levy would not affect households.