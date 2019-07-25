Council stonewalls plan for quarry close to parklands

It was a hard no from Somerset Regional Council.

It was a hard no from Somerset Regional Council. Kevin Farmer

A DEVELOPMENT application for a hard rock quarry and concrete batching plant near Toogoolawah met with a firm refusal at yesterday's Somerset Regional Council meeting.

The unanimous decision was accompanied by an avalanche of approval from residents who live near the proposed development site, on Gregors Creek Rd.

Property owners in the area were opposed to the Edith Pastoral Company's proposal, because of concerns about the noise the development would bring, the impact the truck traffic would have on the roads and the potential damage and pollution the development could cause.

Among the details that residents objected to were new haul roads that would be constructed to allow access to the site, which would cut through areas of high-biodiversity bushland.

There were fears that stormwater run-off and other refuse could easily make its way into the nearby Brisbane River.

People also objected to the fact that the application would have seen extraction operations taking place within just twenty metres of the Cressbrook Conservation Park.

Council agreed with the concerns of residents, with Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann citing community feedback as one of the reasons the application was refused.

"Council is committed to clear and consistent decision-making, and I acknowledge the 62 submissions for this application provided by the community,” he said.

The council's report also said that the application was working off old information regarding road usage, and did not provide enough details and solutions to code compliance issues.

"The application did not demonstrate compliance with the current State Planning Policy, and insufficient detail was provided to allow a complete assessment of the potential impacts,” Cr Lehmann said.