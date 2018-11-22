Menu
Council News

Council starts 'significant work' on major intersection

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd Nov 2018 10:01 AM
MAJOR works to upgrade the intersection of Blackstone Rd and South Station Rd will be started by Ipswich City Council.

Construction on the major Silkstone intersection will start before December and is expected to be finished mid-June next year.

The council's Infrastructure Services acting chief operating officer Tony Dileo said significant work was about to begin, with service relocations now complete.

The intersection will be widened, providing dedicated right-hand turn lanes to all approaches.

"In addition, a left turn slip lane will be installed on Blackstone Rd for motorists wishing to travel southbound into South Station Rd," he said.

"The project has also made provision for cyclists with the inclusion of bicycle lanes.

"This project has been identified as part of council's 10-year transport infrastructure investment planning, given the intersection provides an important strategic function within out road network."

Mr Dileo said the intersection was being upgraded to improve operation and safety, as it has reached capacity.

He said projects like these were a core function of the council, delivering roads with high safety standards.

"Unfortunately these projects can disrupt the routine of road users and local residents for a brief period, however these are essential projects that make Ipswich a better place for all residents," he said.

The project has received part funding from the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery program.

Ipswich Queensland Times

