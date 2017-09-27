Council staffer due in court on corruption charge

A SENIOR council employee is today due for his first court appearance since being charged with misconduct.

Ipswich City Council veteran employee Craig Maudsley, 54, is due in Brisbane Magistrate's court today on one count of misconduct after being charged earlier this month.

He stands accused of "dishonest dealing" in his public office role.

Mr Maudsley (pictured) is among a host of people either employed by, or associated with, the Ipswich City Council to be charged by the state's corruption watchdog in the past month.

Mr Maudsley has worked at Ipswich City Council since 1998, according to his now removed LinkedIn profile.

For the past six years Mr Maudsley was in one of the council's most senior bureaucratic positions as the chief operating officer for Works, Parks and Recreation.

Mr Maudsley was charged by Crime and Corruption Commission investigators on September 12.

He was suspended from work duties at the council immediately, with full pay.

The council's CEO Jim Lindsay has also been suspended from work duties - with full pay - after he too was charged by the CCC two days after Mr Maudsley.

Mr Lindsay will face two charges; one count of official corruption, and one count of Disobedience to Statute Law contrary.

Mr Lindsay is due to have his matter mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates on October 11.

Former mayor Paul Pisasale also has five charges before the courts.

His case was mentioned briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday when Mr Pisasale's lawyer Callan Lloyd asked for the matter to be adjourned to November 13.

Mr Pisasale is charged with extortion, attempting to pervert the course of justice and two other charges.

This month fresh charges were also laid against council contractor Wayne Innes. The accusations against Mr Innes include corruption and fraud.