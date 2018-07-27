Council staff told to breach policy, abused: CCC chair

AN "IMPROPER use of power and influence” within the Ipswich City Council has fostered a culture of poor governance, the Crime and Corruption Commission believes.

Commission chair Alan MacSporran has lodged a submission to the Economics and Governance Committee on the Dissolution of Ipswich City Council Bill.

"In a recent public statement, I indicated that a current CCC investigation had identified significant and extremely concerning governance failures and cultural issues within the council,” he said.

"Many of the practices which have been allowed to occur within the council would not have occurred within an environment where transparency, accountability and good governance were paramount.”

In another damning assessment of the culture within the council, Mr MacSporran provided a brief insight into what his anti-corruption entity uncovered in its investigation.

He said the CCC investigation had revealed; "An improper use of power and influence for personal benefit; a lack of oversight and accountability for expenditure and public resources and inappropriate relationships between council and the private sector, in particular property developers and contractors.

Mr MacSporran said there was also "an inability or unwillingness of council officers to stand up to inappropriate instructions or behaviour of former Mayor Pisasale” and failures to report suspicions of corruption, including by successive chief executive officers.

He said council officers were instructed "to breach policy and procedures and falsify records” and acknowledged an abusive attitudes towards council officers.

Mr MacSporran, who has announced his support for the dismissal of councillors, said all councillors were responsible for being accountable to the community for the local government's performance.