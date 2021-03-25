Council spent $250k on ‘Smart City’ trips

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale talks to the Fraser Coast Regional Council befoe signing a memorandum of understanding between the councils.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

UNDER disgraced former mayor Paul Pisasale, Ipswich City Council spent close to $1 million in consulting fees and more than $250,000 on travel and accommodation to develop a ‘blueprint’ for a program to address the city’s “challenges and opportunities” as its population soared.

Mayor Teresa Harding demanded more detail be included on how $4.7 million was spent delivering the Smart City Program in a lacklustre report handed to councillors last month.

That money was spent between the 2015-16 and 2020-21 financial years with a more detailed report to be discussed by councillors at Thursday’s ordinary meeting.

Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer and Mayor Teresa Harding.

The total revenue for the program was $629,000.



The Smart City Program was a strategy document and a series of projects developed over three stages.

The first was the research and development of a Smart City Blueprint and Implementation Plan, which was delivered in 2016.

The second was the deployment of proof-of-concept projects using digital technology solutions and the third stage involved integrating projects such as Fire Station 101, public Wi-Fi and the Cooperative and Automated Vehicle Initiative, into standard council business.

Market interest in the proof-of-concept projects “waned significantly” when Mr Pisasale resigned and was later charged.

Under the leadership of Interim Administrator Greg Chemello, the council moved away from the Smart City Program and prioritised the Business Transformation Program as its primary strategic and operational guide.

The blueprint for the Smart City Program, which took eight months to research and develop, cost $1.4 million with $976,000 being paid to Accenture Australia for consultancy services.

The report notes a “key cost” for the project was a trip to the United States and Japan taken by Pisasale, former mayor Andrew Antoniolli, former CEO Jim Lindsay, former COO Craig Maudsley and former general counsel and city solicitor Dan Best.

The two-week trip in June 2016 included visits to Tokyo, Fujisawa, Yokohama, Seattle, San Francisco and Austin.

“The total cost for travel and accommodation relating to the Smart City Program Blueprint is $252,849, for costs council incurred in associated travel and accommodation including a $98,136 expense payment to Accenture Australia coded to travel and accommodation,” the report notes.

A trip to New Zealand for a site tour of “innovation and start-up accelerator sites” cost $24,000.

The total spent on business hub Fire Station 101 between 2016 and 2018 before it was incorporated back into the council was $1.1 million with a total revenue of $211,000.

The facility, which is now home to the state government’s $5 million Defence Industry Hub, has supported 200 members since it opened in 2016 and provided direct assistance to more than 500 businesses in the past 12 months.

The public Wi-Fi system, which provides free connectivity at the council’s libraries as well as in Ipswich Central, the North Ipswich Reserve, Rosewood Showgrounds, Robelle Domain and Orion Lagoon, has cost $978,000.

Over the past 12 months it has been used on average by 1917 users a month but its limited use was put down to COVID-19 restrictions.

The network costs about $8000 a month to maintain.

Financial documents reveal almost $700,000 was spent on labour costs, more than $500,00 was paid to Telstra and $157,000 was spent as ‘credit card purchases’ over the life of the Smart City Program.

