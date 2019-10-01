Council spending figures no longer published for suburbs

Interim Administrator of Ipswich City Council Greg Chemello at the site of the new Ipswich CBD development site.

IPSWICH City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello has assured residents the council is planning a future which augurs well for all people within the region, despite major projects unfolding in some areas and not others.

West Ipswich residents raised concerns about feeling left out at a recent State Government Community Forum.

The council revealed it no longer publishes spending figures for individual suburbs.

"Ipswich City Council has sight of broad figures which indicate new infrastructure is spread evenly throughout the city. Figures are no longer published for individual suburbs or areas previously connected with divisional boundaries,” Mr Chemello said.

"It is important to note that council assesses all projects, including infrastructure according to priority.

"Regardless of which suburb a proposed project is to occur, teams of assessors will look at the impact of the project, and importantly the impact of not doing the project. There will be assessments on liveability, the economy, and social impact.

"It is also important to look at the city as a whole, how suburbs link up, how traffic will flow, school zones, where people work, and safety issues.

"Developers play an integral role and are now expected to contribute to infrastructure when they are planning new zones, whether they be residential or industrial.

"This means that new areas will naturally see new infrastructure. It is clearly visible and a sign of the rapid growth which is occurring, particularly in the western corridor.”