Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Interim Administrator of Ipswich City Council Greg Chemello at the site of the new Ipswich CBD development site.
Interim Administrator of Ipswich City Council Greg Chemello at the site of the new Ipswich CBD development site. Cordell Richardson
News

Council spending figures no longer published for suburbs

by Paige Ashby
1st Oct 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello has assured residents the council is planning a future which augurs well for all people within the region, despite major projects unfolding in some areas and not others.

West Ipswich residents raised concerns about feeling left out at a recent State Government Community Forum.

The council revealed it no longer publishes spending figures for individual suburbs.

"Ipswich City Council has sight of broad figures which indicate new infrastructure is spread evenly throughout the city. Figures are no longer published for individual suburbs or areas previously connected with divisional boundaries,” Mr Chemello said.

"It is important to note that council assesses all projects, including infrastructure according to priority.

"Regardless of which suburb a proposed project is to occur, teams of assessors will look at the impact of the project, and importantly the impact of not doing the project. There will be assessments on liveability, the economy, and social impact.

"It is also important to look at the city as a whole, how suburbs link up, how traffic will flow, school zones, where people work, and safety issues.

"Developers play an integral role and are now expected to contribute to infrastructure when they are planning new zones, whether they be residential or industrial.

"This means that new areas will naturally see new infrastructure. It is clearly visible and a sign of the rapid growth which is occurring, particularly in the western corridor.”

More Stories

budget council development ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Country legend's special CMC Rocks celebration plans

    premium_icon Country legend's special CMC Rocks celebration plans

    News TICKETS go on sale today for one of the biggest events on the country music calendar, and Lee Kernaghan wants fans to help him finish his tour with a bang.

    • 1st Oct 2019 6:00 AM
    Kerbside collector raids new home build

    premium_icon Kerbside collector raids new home build

    News Tapware, electrical cable stolen

    Ipswich business recognised for recycling initiative

    premium_icon Ipswich business recognised for recycling initiative

    News Ruthie and Howdie Farrar recognised for their recycling initiative