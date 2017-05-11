$1.6M for intersection responsible for peak-hour 'bedlam'

The plan for the Pine and Lowry Street intersection upgrade in North Ipswich.

FRESH off the back of significant roadworks at the notorious Pine and Delacy St intersection, big changes are in store for another major crossroads north of the CBD.

Work is set to begin on the construction of a roundabout at the corner of Pine and Lowry Streets, just a few hundred metres north of the David Trumpy Bridge.

The intersection has been plagued by heavy traffic, crashes and near misses for several years and is renowned for being the scene of utter bedlam during peak times.

Ipswich City Council is responsible for the intersection and has spent more than 12 months coming up with the plan.

Local area councillor Wayne Wendt said while the installation of traffic lights was considered at one stage, a roundabout was decided upon for the best traffic flow and safety.

PROGRESS: Councillors Wayne Wendt and Cheryl Bromage are happy to see work start at another notorious intersection.

"With traffic lights, there were concerns that cars would back up to the Trumpy Bridge," Cr Wendt said.

"With a roundabout things will be much better, safer and the flow will be better.

"I can tell you that when I used to drive from the Jets to the North Ipswich Reserve every day through that intersection, it was absolute bedlam."

Improvements to the intersection have been on the agenda for some time, and funding was set aside in last year's budget. The project includes new kerb and channel, drainage improvements and lighting. There is also a provision for improved pedestrian walkways, with the trade-off being a loss of some on-street parking.

Work should start on May 22, continuing through to at least late August.

Commuters are warned to expect some delays while work is being carried out.