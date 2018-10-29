Council signs off on changes to 443-lot Ipswich estate

CONSTRUCTION in one of Ipswich's newest estates will continue after a plan for a change to almost 500 new homes was approved.

Ipswich City Council has signed off on a plan for 443 new lots to be established at Woodlinks Village, Collingwood Park.

In an application to the council the developer, Village Building Co, applied for changes to the lot sizes in Stage 15 of the development.

The original approval provided for lots from 445sqm to 510sqm.

The amended layout and application provides for smaller lots - between 320sqm and 445sqm.

Changes to the size and a realignment of the boundary means three additional lots will be built compared with the original plan.

Woodlinks Village is located between Collingwood Dr and Goodna Creek.

More than 30 per cent of the 78ha masterplanned community is reserved for open spaces.

Woodlinks Village is a Village Building project, which includes a 5000 sqm community park with a playground, half-size basketball court and shaded picnic areas.

Pedestrian walkways connecting green open spaces flow through the village and cycle paths have been built along a rehabilitated Goodna Creek.

According to the latest Ipswich City Council development and planning report, the region's population grew at 4.43 per cent in the June quarter.

The rate compares with 4.18 per cent from the same time last year and the five-year average annual growth rate of 3.5 per cent.