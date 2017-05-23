Council shake-up: New deputy mayor announced

DIVISION 2 councillor Nadia O'Carroll has been elected as Scenic Rim Regional Council's new deputy mayor.

Cr O'Carroll, who has represented Division 2 since 2012, was elected unopposed as part of council's commitment to annually review representational roles.

>> Division 2 includes:

Birnam

Boyland

Gleneagle

Tamborine

Tamborine Mountain

Veresdale Scrub

At its 2016 post-election meeting, council resolved to the review the deputy mayor's position on an annual basis with a view to rotating the role among councillors.

She replaces Cr Nigel Waistell who served as deputy mayor for the past year under the new arrangements.

Cr O'Carroll said she was privileged to be chosen by her council colleagues for the role of deputy mayor.

"Representing the residents of Scenic Rim is an honour and I look forward to fulfilling the important duties of deputy mayor," she said.

Cr Duncan McInnes replaces Cr O'Carroll as Finance Committee chair, while Cr Virginia West and Cr Rick Stanfield remain as heads of the Community and Corporate Services, and Planning and Development committees respectively.

Mayor Greg Christensen acknowledged the contribution of Cr Waistell in the role of deputy mayor.

"Cr Waistell has performed an admirable role as deputy mayor and has stepped in for me on a number of occasions," he said.

"I thank him for his support over the past 12 months, it has certainly been much appreciated."