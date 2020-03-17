CORONAVIRUS: Council sets up specialist working group

IPSWICH City Council will focus on maintaining "essential services" amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a specialist working group in place monitoring the health of staff.

Interim administrator Steve Greenwood said the working group's priorities included the safety and health of council staff, business continuity, keeping the community on top of the latest information it receives, managing council-owned and managed events and searching for ways to assist the community if the virus escalates.

Staff are being told to stay home if they're feeling unwell and will work from home if they can.

"As an organisation of more than 1200 people in a region like Ipswich, it is not unreasonable to expect some council employees have undergone testing for COVID-19," he said.

"We have a specialist working group closely monitoring the health and safety of our people and supporting a few individuals who, for one reason or another, are being tested for COVID-19 and are currently in self-isolation while waiting for results.

"There are currently no positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Ipswich City Council employees."

Mr Greenwood said residents would be at the "forefront of any decisions" made in relation to council operations as more advice is given from Queensland Health.

"Council is focused on maintaining essential services," he said.

"Ipswich residents can still email, call, walk into a customer service centre, or use the Ipswich City Council website for information or to request services."