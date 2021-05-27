Council sets new agenda for NQ crime crisis

Townsville City Council outlines its plan to help with crime issues in North Queensland

Townsville City Council outlines its plan to help with crime issues in North Queensland

IN A radical and unconventional plan to combat crime, Townsville City Council has taken an official stand on how to fix the issues in the city.

While crime reform remains outside the council's policy scope, Mayor Jenny Hill has proposed a slew of initiatives that council will push to help reverse a problem she says is 50 years in the making.

The council has voted to back an action plan which includes a banned drinking register, the expansion of the GPS tracker program, a community board to scrutinise how non-government organisations use grant money, and no change to the age of criminal responsibility.

This week, Cr Hill wrote to federal Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt to ask about a $2.5m program running in Halls Creek, Western Australia.

The MP spoke to The Australian last week about the justice reinvestment program Olabud Doogethy designed by locals and has coincided with a 58 per cent fall in burglaries and a 28 per cent fall in stealing by juveniles in 11 remote communities.

The project is funded mostly by the local council, with some money from the National Indigenous Australian's Agency and the WA government.

Mr Wyatt hoped to find ways the Commonwealth could help the program expand into new regions.

Railway Estate crash unvolving young offenders.

Mayor Hill asked the councillors to back the proposed initiatives, and her bid to find out more from Mr Wyatt about how the program could help Townsville.

The Mayor plans to take the council's proposed changes to state government in the hope legislation can be changed to help address the city's crime problem.

"This issue is 50 years in the making, what we're seeing is something that really hasn't been addressed correctly in the past 50 years," Cr Hill said in the meeting.

"We've seen baby bonus given out … that have really helped, I would argue, develop this into a more problematic (issue)."

Cr Hill said it was important for all three levels of government, community and non-government organisations working together towards a solution.

"We've got to talk about breaking the cycle and every level of government has responsibility in that," Cr Hill said.

Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"Both levels of government, to an extent, haven't really delt with it. The state tend to deal with it on a law and order issue. The reason we have these kids behaving the way they are is alcohol and drug abuse at home, overcrowding, people moving from community to community.

"A lot of people are moving into Mount Isa out of the NT, a lot of community people don't want … to be part of alcohol management plans or welfare cards.

"So they come off community into regional centres like Mount Isa, Cairns and Townsville and we're left holding the bag.

"No more. I need both levels of government to be working together."

Cr Hill said it was time for the council to step up and take a position.

"Some of this is about the here and now," she said.

"Some of it is also about trying to break the cycle."

All councillors voted to back the new position on crime in Townsville.

PLAN TO BREAK THE CYCLE

1. Introduction of mandatory sentencing for offenders both youth and adult where using weapons an aggravating factor in the unlawful use of motor vehicles, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, or stealing and burglary.

2. The introduction of a banned drinkers register trial in Townsville, Mount Isa and Cairns for takeaway alcohol.

3. A community board to scrutinise the government grants to not-for-profits and measuring the outcomes.

4. Requirement for courts to consider a record of offending for recidivist offenders from 15 and older when considering adult matters in a court.

5. Extension of the metal detection wand trial to Townsville.

6. Expansion of GPS trackers for all recidivist offenders over the age of criminal responsibility (10).

7. No changes to the age of criminal responsibility.

8. Amending the legislation to mandate adults that encourage kids to commit an offence be not just charged with the same offence, but as a separate criminal offence.

Originally published as Council sets new agenda for NQ crime crisis