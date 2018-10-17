Council sends pair to 'upwards' local government conference

IPSWICH'S interim administrator Greg Chemello and acting CEO Charlie Dill will represent the city at the Local Government Association of Queensland's annual conference.

The conference, to be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre between October 29 and 31, brings together Queensland councils and community leaders.

This year's conference theme is Onwards and Upwards, denoting the tough past 12 months Queensland local governments have endured and their strong commitment to build better communities into the future.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said attendance at conference panels, forums and discussions would allow Mr Chemello and Mr Dill to learn new approaches to managing current and future local government issues, learning what other local governments have successfully achieved and their learnings from initiating new projects.

The man who dismissed Ipswich City Council, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, will address the conference on the latest local government matters.