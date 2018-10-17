Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello.
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Council sends pair to 'upwards' local government conference

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Oct 2018 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH'S interim administrator Greg Chemello and acting CEO Charlie Dill will represent the city at the Local Government Association of Queensland's annual conference.

The conference, to be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre between October 29 and 31, brings together Queensland councils and community leaders.

This year's conference theme is Onwards and Upwards, denoting the tough past 12 months Queensland local governments have endured and their strong commitment to build better communities into the future.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said attendance at conference panels, forums and discussions would allow Mr Chemello and Mr Dill to learn new approaches to managing current and future local government issues, learning what other local governments have successfully achieved and their learnings from initiating new projects.

The man who dismissed Ipswich City Council, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, will address the conference on the latest local government matters.

Related Items

Show More
ipswich city council lgaq lgaq annual conference
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Plan for the whole family this storm season

    Plan for the whole family this storm season

    Weather Wild weather preparation advice from SES Ipswich

    • 17th Oct 2018 12:10 AM
    Data reveals this Ipswich suburb is the one to watch

    premium_icon Data reveals this Ipswich suburb is the one to watch

    Property City's best-value suburbs

    • 17th Oct 2018 12:09 AM
    City remains a sleeping giant

    premium_icon City remains a sleeping giant

    Property It represents great value for investors and families

    • 17th Oct 2018 12:08 AM
    'Stolen watches and a gold bar': Dealer faces more charges

    premium_icon 'Stolen watches and a gold bar': Dealer faces more charges

    Crime Dad's day in the dock

    • 17th Oct 2018 12:03 AM

    Local Partners