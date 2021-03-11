Council seizes dog which savagely attacked schoolkids

A DOG which savagely attacked an Ipswich schoolgirl while she was walking to school with her mother and brother has been seized by the council.

Six-year-old Taedym was on her way to school with her brother Ryder, 10, and their mum in Brassall last month when the large mastiff-cross attacked them.

Nathan was bitten on the hip as he tried to fight the dog off but Taedym suffered the brunt of the attack.

Brassall schoolkids Ryder and Taedym.

According to father Nathan she was rag dolled on the road, smashing her glasses, and her arm was “ripped to pieces” as the dog sunk his teeth into her.

The trio was ushered behind a fence with the help of two women who witnessed the incident.

Taedym required plastic surgery to close her wounds.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said a search warrant was executed on Monday with the dog alleged to have committed the attack seized.

The animal’s future is not yet clear.

“Council is continuing investigations,” he said.

“Council officers have spoken to a number of witnesses regarding the attack.

“The dog’s owners have been assisting council with inquiries.

“At the conclusion of the investigation council officers will consider the available evidence and make a determination on the outcome.”

The spokesman said the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008 states that dogs deemed dangerous may be returned to owners under strict conditions or owners may be issued with a destruction notice for the dog.

“If dogs deemed to be dangerous are returned to the owners they must comply with conditions imposed or risk being issued fines or a destruction notice for the dog,” he said.

“Council investigates all reported dog attacks, and if owners are found to have not taken reasonable steps to contain their animals they may be liable to prosecution.”

