Council seeks experts to help with development decisions

THE council wants submissions from planning, design and technical experts interested in playing a part in the new Independent Decision Review Panel.



It will not be called upon for all applications but rather those which meet specific criteria, such as where council lodges an application to itself, if a development is particularly sensitive for the community or draws a high number of submissions during the public notification phase.



Acting general manager Planning and Regulatory Services Brett Davey encouraged experts to register their interest.



"In April this year, the council announced it would establish a framework that will depoliticise sensitive planning decisions and achieve high standards of integrity, accountability and transparency for development applications," he said.



"As part of this framework, an Independent Decision Review Panel will be introduced.



"We're looking for professionals with qualifications in areas such as urban planning and design, architecture, law, environmental science and engineering."



The panel's recommendations will go to full council for consideration alongside those of council planning officers to assist with the decision-making process.



The Independent Decision Review Panel is expected to come into effect from November 1, 2019.



Submissions must be made through LG Tender Box by 2pm on October 22, 2019.

