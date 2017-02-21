Council seeking outside help to deal with bat nightmare

FALLING: Bats are falling from the skies in droves due to extreme heat and Ipswich council is seeking assistance from outside agencies.

IPSWICH council is investigating forming partnership with external agencies to assist residents with bat issues on private land with costs to ratepayers now being investigated.

The QT reported earlier how a Marburg woman spent hours cleaning up hundreds of bats from her property after they dropped dead in the extreme heat.

Shirley Dance discovered the bodies under a large fig tree in a paddock on Friday but believes they died earlier this month when weekend temperatures hit 43 degrees.

With the help of a neighbour, Ms Dance dressed up in long sleeves, jeans, gloves and a mask, and set about cleaning up the mess.

Cr David Morrison, the city's parks boss, said the council would provide extra wheelie bins and gloves and other retrieval gear, along with extra collections, in the event of such a situation.

The council assisted Ms Dance with five extra wheelie bins in the most recent incident.

Cr David Pahlke raised the issue of bats in the council committee meetings this morning and wanted more clarification on what happens when bats are an issue on private property, where the council has no jurisdiction.

He reiterated his earlier calls for the State Government to do more about the issue and allocate funds in their budgets.

Cr Morrison said the council was investigating all options.

"We are dealing with external agencies to see if there is a way we can offer increased help to people with bat problems on private properties," Cr Morrison said.

"We are still waiting on reports to come back to see what extra costs that would mean to the rate payer.

"That would be a service council would consider but we just have to see the facts and figures and see what external agencies would charge council.

"It makes it tougher when it is on private land, particularly when they are elderly.

"But if we do offer that service we would like to see state and federal governments work in partnership with council because they are the ones who are protecting the various species of flying foxes.

"It is not the residents' fault who have got them in their yards, and their hands are as tied as council's are."