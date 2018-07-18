Council secures $138k to fund new flood studies

An aerial view of Somerset Regional Council area after the January 2011 flood event. A helicopter was used to deliver supplies to the isolated residents. Photo Contributed

FIVE rural communities will be protected from flooding under new council flood studies and floodplain management plans.

Somerset Regional Council has been given $138,000 in State and Federal funding to implement flood studies for the five major townships.

Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann the funding would be used to update flood information for Esk, Fernvale, Kilcoy, Lowood and Toogoolawah.

"Over the next year we will develop our flood plans for our main towns at an expected cost of $230,000," Cr Lehmann said.

"Having the best possible flood information was a key recommendation of the Queensland Floods Commission of Inquiry along with upgrading our ability to respond to and withstand natural disasters."

"I know we are in a much stronger position now than we have ever been in before with better infrastructure and planning so we can be ready for possible future floods," he said.

The updated flood plans are funded, in part, by the Commonwealth and State Governments through the 2017-18 Natural Disaster Resilience Program.

The 2017-18 Natural Disaster Resilience Program is administered by Queensland Reconstruction Authority, Australia's only permanent disaster recovery agency.