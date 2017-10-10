Council says no cash for taking trash, calls for waste levy

NO FINANCIAL gain is made by the council in allowing waste operators to dump their rubbish in Ipswich, the council says.

In a submission to the State Government's special investigation into the interstate transfer of waste, Ipswich City Council says it makes no money from commercial waste operations.

Ipswich was branded the nation's dumping ground after the ABC series 'War on Waste' aired earlier this year, sparking outrage across the city.

In its submission, detailed in this week's committee meetings, the council has stuck by its initial reaction, calling for the reintroduction of a waste levy.

"ICC works to provide and protect resources and deliver access to essential services for Ipswich's community," the submission reads.

"However, there are impacts being felt by the neighbouring communities to Ipswich's landfills owing to increased activities and the associated noise, dust and odour issues.

"The current waste disposal activities occurring in Ipswich are being perpetuated through the lack of a strategic coordinated approach between states and little or no support at the national level."

The council has called on the State and Federal Governments to act on cross-border waste disposal.

Giving local governments the power to charge any landfill operation an 'out of area' waste levy, similar to the Gold Coast City Council's policy, is among the council's recommendations, along with a State Government waste levy.

The council has also called for an investigation into how south-east Queensland councils can collectively plan for future waste disposal needs.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said a state levy, if introduced, should apply to the collection point of the waste, not the point of disposal.

"If Queensland were to introduce a waste levy, a two tiered approach should be considered with a lower charge for municipal waste," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Commercial and industrial waste would then have a higher levy.

"We also support a cooperative arrangement with all SEQ councils to investigate strategic land use for waste in the medium to long term given the increasing population pressures on the region."