Council says land supply ‘crisis’ not an issue

Sunshine Coast Council says there is sufficient land available for purchase across the region despite desperate buyers taking to camping out to get their hands on limited blocks available.

Buyers have camped out overnight and the morning of every land release since September at Avid Property Group's Harmony estate.

Avid general manager Bruce Harper said the company was six months behind in sales and claimed hundreds of buyers were keen to secure a block.

Mr Harper, the Urban Development Institute of Australia and the State Government all acknowledged the Coast was battling a land supply shortage.

Hopeful buyers have taken to camping at Palmview's Harmony Estate whenever there is a land release.

However, the council said it had a "sufficient amount of appropriately zoned land available for the long-term".

In response to questions asked by the Daily, the council replied with a word for word statement that it had previously used in May.

A council spokesman said the amount of approved lot supply varied and followed market conditions.

"In times of heightened market activity, it is not uncommon for land to be sold at a rate quicker than it can be brought to market," the spokesman said.

"Importantly, the number of currently approved and sealed lots available to sell is only one part of the land supply equation.

"The approved lot supply metric shows land that is ready to develop.

"What it does not account for is other situations where the development industry is yet to finalise the process and release it to the market for sale."

The spokesman said the metric did not recognise development that was in the pipeline.

He said the 2020 Land Supply and Development Monitoring Report found the region met the minimum supply benchmark for residential zoned land.

"The approved lots must therefore be considered in conjunction with the land supply benchmark," the spokesman said.

"As confirmed by the report, there is 15 years of land supply available within the defined consolidation area and 23 years of supply within the defined expansion area.

"Over the past five years, the approved lot supply for the Sunshine Coast region has ranged from 3.4 years to 2.2 years."

The spokesman said the council had increased its local land supply through the introduction of new residential zoning allocations at Beerwah, Bli Bli, Glass House Mountains, Palmwoods and Yandina, comprising a total land area of approximately 200ha.

