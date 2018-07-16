Council saga, CCC charges have damaged Ipswich's reputation

CRIME and Corruption Commission charges and the ongoing saga at Ipswich City Council have damaged the region's reputation and some residents believe administration would add to that damage, a ReachTEL poll has found.

The poll, commissioned by the QT last week, found an overwhelming majority of people believed the council's issues had negatively affected the region.

Ipswich has been in the headlines for more than one year after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation laid more than 70 charges against 15 people.

The ReachTEL poll found a staggering 81.7 per cent of people said the council issue had damaged the reputation of the region while 15.5 per cent of people said it made no impact.

Only 2.9 per cent of respondents said the situation improved the reputation of the region.

Results also showed many residents were concerned about the impact administration would have on the city with 39.4 per cent believing the arrangement would damage progress.

About a quarter of residents, 23.3 per cent, said it would be "business as usual" under administrators while 18.5 per cent said bringing in administrators would be an improvement.

A relatively high number, 18.8 per cent, were undecided.