Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Council saga, CCC charges have damaged Ipswich's reputation

Hayden Johnson
Helen Spelitis
by and
16th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRIME and Corruption Commission charges and the ongoing saga at Ipswich City Council have damaged the region's reputation and some residents believe administration would add to that damage, a ReachTEL poll has found.

The poll, commissioned by the QT last week, found an overwhelming majority of people believed the council's issues had negatively affected the region.

Ipswich has been in the headlines for more than one year after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation laid more than 70 charges against 15 people.

The ReachTEL poll found a staggering 81.7 per cent of people said the council issue had damaged the reputation of the region while 15.5 per cent of people said it made no impact.

Only 2.9 per cent of respondents said the situation improved the reputation of the region.

Results also showed many residents were concerned about the impact administration would have on the city with 39.4 per cent believing the arrangement would damage progress.

About a quarter of residents, 23.3 per cent, said it would be "business as usual" under administrators while 18.5 per cent said bringing in administrators would be an improvement.

A relatively high number, 18.8 per cent, were undecided.

Related Items

Show More
ccc council dismissal ipswich city council reachtel reachtel poll
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Business owner's two-year wait for NBN reaches critical time

    premium_icon Business owner's two-year wait for NBN reaches critical time

    Technology For about two years NBN Co technicians struggled to locate her business and each time they attended Vonnie Sanson was left without a connection.

    • 16th Jul 2018 12:08 AM
    Dick 'fed-up' with delay in protection from payday loans

    premium_icon Dick 'fed-up' with delay in protection from payday loans

    Politics Milton Dick is "fed up to the back teeth" with the 1000-day delay

    • 16th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
    QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    Crime Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

    • 16th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    GALLERY: Heritage mansion ideal backdrop for antique fair

    premium_icon GALLERY: Heritage mansion ideal backdrop for antique fair

    Community English-style antique fair at Woodlands of Marburg had unique focus.

    • 16th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners