Council, RSPCA close 'unkind' pound facility

AN AFTER-hours drop-off facility for stray cats and dogs is set to be scrapped by Ipswich City Council after consultation with the RSPCA.

The boxes - originally installed to try and reduce numbers of stray animals - have been shown to be a distressing experience for pets.

The council has decommissioned the drop-off facility at the Ipswich City Council Pound that previously operated from 5pm to 8.30am Monday to Friday.

Wandering animals can be taken to council's pound from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday

After installing the cages back in 2010, the council has taken on board RSPCA Queensland's advice to decommission them and is encouraging other councils to follow suit.

Ipswich City Council's head of animal management Kylie Goodwin said the decision was about making animal welfare and responsible pet ownership a priority.

"Drop box conditions are not ideal for pets, and an unintended consequence is that they are often used to dump pets, particularly litters of unwanted kittens," she said.

If you need help with a stray pet call 38106666.