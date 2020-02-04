REVEALED: Number of fines for illegal parking at station

IPSWICH City Council believes people are starting to get the message about parking illegally at Springfield Central Station following a ticket blitz at the end of last year.

The council started handing out fines in December after it found people were not using a temporary carpark about 500m from the station.

A council spokesman said 51 $100 infringement notices had been handed out to date.

"Most people are parking legally at the station now with only a handful of vehicles still parking illegally during the week," he said.

"Officers will continue with inspections of the area, and any vehicles parked illegally will be potentially subject to infringements.

"There is a temporary car park about 500m from the station with 350 parking spots."

The $44.5 million park 'n' ride facility at the station is expected to be finished by late next year.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the detailed design for the project has started, which incudes investigating pedestrian movements, access arrangements and ensuring the overall design complements the surrounding area.

As well as easing parking pressure, the project designed to improve safety for commuters using the station.

"To ease parking demand, we are aiming to provide access to the new Springfield Central Park 'n' ride facility by late 2021, subject to weather and construction conditions," they said.

"Once completed, the new multi-storey facility will bring the total park 'n' ride capacity to about 1100 car parks, and improve access to public transport services from Springfield Central Station."

The spokesperson said construction on the $400 million upgrade of the Ipswich Motorway between Rocklea and Oxley is expected to be finished early next year.

Since construction started in October 2017, three bridges have been completed and a further four will be built over the Oxley Creek flood plain.

"On average the new motorway bridges are 2.5 metres higher than the existing motorway," the spokesperson said.

"When completed, this section of motorway will help ease congestion for the 85,000 motorists who use this stretch of the Ipswich Motorway every day."