Council reveal design for new $5 million library

An artist's impression of the new Springfield Library due to open in July 2018.

IPSWICH City Council have today released the conceptual design package for the new Springfield Central Library.

The $5 million much anticipated facility is said to be on target for a July 2018 opening.

Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee Chairperson Councillor Cheryl Bromage said the two-level library on Main Street at the Orion Town Centre (near Coles) would meet community needs.

"The council has identified the strategic need to provide library services in Ipswich's eastern suburbs and has committed to the provision of a library in Springfield Central," she said.

"It will provide Ipswich library members a new space to enjoy and a destination where they can relax, learn and grow.

"It will offer a new hands-on digital experience that will delight, inform and build the Ipswich communities' digital literacy while supporting the Smart City initiative. The facilities of the library service will enable members to build their skills, and increase their employment opportunity."

Cr Bromage said the conceptual package includes a welcoming / customer assistance area, 'market place' style presentation of popular books, main collection area, maker space, public access computers, express computers, children's space and parents' room for level one; and minor collection area, event space, meeting rooms, kitchen space and storage, computer training room, and administration area for level two.

There will also be an after-hours returns and book sorting area in the basement carpark, including smart lockers and entry foyer enhancement to the ground floor including signage, a library feature display and interactive map.

"The proposed concept package has been developed in consultation with the council's library management team to ensure that all functional needs have been addressed," she said.

"The current project schedule is for the tenancy fit-out work and library mobilisation to be complete for the end of June and Library to open operationally in July 2018."

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland will move her office from the building housing the new library to the Orion Community Office, at the opposite end of the shopping centre.