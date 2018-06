The council lodged documents in court on Tuesday after handing down its 2018-2019 budget.

David Nielsen

WAYNE Wendt will speak this morning about Ipswich City Council's legal response to the State Government's show-cause notice.

The acting mayor, along with other councillors, are due to front the media and reveal their plan to fight Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's two show-cause notices.

