View of the Ipswich CBD and the Icon Tower. David Nielsen
Council News

Council responds to Miller over 'lease pressures'

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Aug 2018 12:15 AM
IPSWICH City Council has responded to concerns it "pressured" the State Government to lease its ICON Tower in the CBD.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller last week questioned Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni about whether the government was asked to lease floor space at the building.

Mr de Brenni said no "undue pressure" was applied, despite 10 government departments taking out leases at the building.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said Ms Miller's claim about pressure was false.

The spokesman said the Icon Tower was fully leased by the Queensland Government.

"The benefit to the government was to consolidate all departments operating in Ipswich in the same building," he said.

"Prior to commencement of construction in December 201, the ICON Tower was sold for $93million. The building was completed in 2013. Since then, council had no further financial interest in ICON tower, nor does the council lease any floor space in the building."

