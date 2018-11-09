Menu
Queens Park Nursery.
Queens Park Nursery. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Council releases health advice on Legionella risk to public

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Nov 2018 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council has publicly released the advice from Queensland Health after two of its employees were infected with harmful levels of Legionella.

The council repeated its statement after the QT yesterday revealed the public was not made aware of potential health risks despite plants causing two employees to become sick.

Thousands of plants were distributed to the public.

"Council is always working hard to improve community consultation and collaboration and acknowledges this as an area it is focusing on making stronger in the future,” a council spokesman said.

Advice from Queensland Health was requested three months after the employees were infected with harmful levels of Legionella.

"Generally, the exposure risk from L. longbeachae to the public when collecting pot plants as part of the council's plant program would be negligible and the Public Health Unit supports the approach taken by council,” the advice said.

"This is because the public would not be directly exposed to the potting mix that the plants are contained in and no potting of plants is located in the immediate public access area.”

