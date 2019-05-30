Council refuse to repair elderly man's road

EDDIE Abrahams has been living at his Granchester property for the past 17 years.

The only way in and out of Eddie's property is a 'goat track' on Hogan Rd, behind the Spicers Hidden Vale resort on Grandchester-Mount Mort Rd.

The gravel road is in a state of disrepair and isn't what council call a "maintained road", however Mr Abrahams claims there has been work done to it in a Pisasle-era council.

"It's had probably seven lots of maintenance on it and the council deny that," he said.

The 'goat track' that leads up to Eddie Abrahams property on Hogan Rd, Grandchester. Cordell Richardson

"The last time I had the car out was back in March and then coming back in I slid off the road and straight into a tree.

"The track was good, then we had the 2011 and the 2013 floods and the council repaired it, they put another two pipes in which they deny doing because they have no record of it."

Mr Abrahams turned 80 back in March and his health isn't what it used to be.

He had a scare last week and an ambulance managed to make it up the track but wouldn't take him out.

Hogan Road, Grandchester. Cordell Richardson

"It got in but they couldn't bring me out in it because the road was too rough."

He had to catch a ride in a 4WD before transferring to the ambulance at the bottom of the track.

"It doesn't need gravel, they keep putting gravel on it with a bobcat and a spreader bar," Mr Abrahams said.

"What it needs is a grader in there to get run-offs to stop the water getting across the road and washing it away."

Mr Abrahams said some solutions offered were to 'get a 4WD' or move.

NO MONEY IN THE BUDGET, COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON SAYS

IPSWICH City Council acknowledged work has been done on Hogan Rd, Grandchester.

However a spokesperson stated it is not a "maintained road" and therefore council is not required to service, although it had done in the past.

"The road is recognised as virtually a track, steep in places with little formation or drainage and the natural soil is extremely susceptible to scouring," they said.

"A review in 2008 found the cost to upgrade to the minimum maintained standard would have been in excess of $200,000.

Hogan Road, Grandchester. Cordell Richardson

Due to the wear and tear on the road the costs to upgrade it have blown out.

"The cost to upgrade Hogan Rd today is likely to have increased greatly from the original estimate and it remains beyond council's available funding," a spokesperson said.

"Council has over a number of years carried out very minor work on the road.

"But for council to remediate the current state of the unmaintained road, it would prove to be cost prohibitive and not in the best interest of the public."

RURAL RESIDENTS SHOULDN'T BE TREATED LIKE SECOND CLASS CITIZENS: MP

STATE member for Scenic Rim, Jon Krause said the fact an ambulance was unable to make it up to Eddie Abrahams' house is "alarming".

The MP drove the track earlier this week and can testify to its unreliability, especially for an ambulance.

Mr Krause has also been in touch with Mr Abrahams and his friends and is working to ensure, at the very least, emergency services can get in and out.

"I was pretty alarmed to hear about claims that an ambulance wasn't able to traverse the roads he lives on," he said.

"He's an 80-year-old gentleman and needed assistance.

"We're lucky we're not dealing with a tragedy and he was able to phone a friend to take him to an ambulance."

Mr Krause acknowledged that there are a lot of unsealed roads in the Ipswich City Council catchment.

"If you pay your rates, at the very least, council need to make sure ambulances and emergency services can use those roads," he said.

"Ipswich City Council should be making sure these sorts of events don't happen again.

"Rural residents don't deserve to be treated like second class citizens.

"I have made representations to the council about this and asked them to ensure there is access for emergency vehicles at the very least.

"Especially rural areas where ambulances are a little bit further away and hospitals are further away."