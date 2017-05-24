Council refusal of 'high density' development ends in court

A JUDGE has ruled in favour of Ipswich City Council after a long running dispute with a developer.

Althaus Enterprises Pty Ltd lodged plans with the council in October 2015 to build 18 townhouses on a 4123 sq metre bock at Stanley St, Goodna.

That was later revised to 16 townhouses spread across eight duplexes, but the council still refused to approve the application.

In April last year, the council said the proposal did not meet the desired outcomes for the area, was too high density, and did not meet requirements to be approved.

Developer Althaus then took the matter to the Queensland Planning Court.

The proposed development was found by the planning court to repeatedly clash with the council's planning scheme.

This was detailed in court documents from proceedings on May 22.

In handing down his decision this week, Judge Everson said the proposed development represented residential density levels at two and a half times allowances in the planning scheme.

"(The development) also results in other significant conflicts with the intended character and amenity of the area in which the site is situated," Judge Everson said.

"Given the extent of the conflicts with the planning scheme there are no grounds in favour of the proposed development which are remotely sufficient to justify approving it notwithstanding the conflicts."