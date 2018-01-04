Menu
Council quiet on suspended staff matters

Jim Lindsay
Jim Lindsay David Nielsen
Hayden Johnson
by

THE Ipswich City Council has declined to comment about the state of industrial matters relating to the employment of its suspended officers.

During the holiday period, Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar were handed the ability to make decisions about the officers' employment.

Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt used the council's last ordinary meeting of 2017 to grant the power before Councillor Paul Tully amended the motion to 'exclude dismissal' of the officers.

Cr Wendt's motion covered the "impending recess period of December 2017 to January 2018", acknowledging "it may become necessary to take steps to progress the matters and, subject to those steps, to make a decision regarding to the industrial matters".

But this week the Ipswich City Council declined to comment or provide an update on the matter.

The Queensland Times understands the motion related to the employment of suspended chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation, Craig Maudsley.

Both were charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission last year.

Mr Maudsley was charged with misconduct in relation to public office.

Mr Lindsay was charged with official corruption in September.

It is understood the two officers remain suspended from the council.

After Cr Wendt's motion in November, Cr Antoniolli said the council did "not intend to answer any further questions" due to privacy concerns.

Ipswich councillors and staff are steadily returning from the Christmas break.

