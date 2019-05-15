Council pushes vision for 'boutique' $220m Ipswich stadium

A $10 MILLION commitment to turn the North Ipswich reserve into a 20,000 seat boutique stadium is being considered by Ipswich City Council.

The proposal to transform the precinct was put to the council's Growth and Infrastructure Committee this week.

A report noted the stadium would be built over six stages and eventually accommodate up to 20,000 spectators in a bowl setting.

The facility would include player and officials facilities, corporate and media facilities and shaded spectator seating.

Links to nearby public transport facilities, including Ipswich train station, would be through a proposed 9m-wide pedestrian bridge over the Bremer River to the CBD.

Early figures indicate the stadium build would cost up to $220m and be primarily used for rugby league, soccer, rugby union and AFLX.

The committee agreed to provide an in-principle commitment of $10 million with a caveat that the NRL and A-League teams have national league licenses in place, other levels of government help fund it and the project is viable.

The council agreed to develop concept designs for the North Ipswich Reserve Stadium and prepare a strategic business case.

A 260-page stadium project brief notes the stadium would facilitate the transformation of the Old Woollen Mills into a food and beverage precinct with bars and function rooms.

World-class entertainment events and concerts could also be held at the new stadium.

The stadium has been designed "to provide an exciting and intimate experience".

"With the lower seating as a natural bowl in to the landscape, the overall height of the tiered seating is reduced, allowing this unique opportunity to bring the spectators closer to the field without compromising the view lines," the report notes.