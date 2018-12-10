Menu
Koala and joey at Tucki Tucki.
Koala and joey at Tucki Tucki. Di Lymbury
Environment

Council promises transparency in Enviroplan levy cash spend

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Dec 2018 3:36 PM
IMPROVING the environmental values of conservation estates will become a top priority for Ipswich City Council's Enviroplan Initiative.

The 21-year initiative, funded by revenue raised by the environmental levy, will have a new policy and procedure to provide a stronger framework for Enviroplan to secure, manage and enhance land across the city for conservation values, as well as nature-based recreation.

More than 6500ha of land has been purchased and consolidated within the council's conservation estates, including the largest remaining strands of endangered swamp tea-tree habitat in southeast Queensland and habitat for the vulnerable brush-tailed rock wallaby.

One of Enviroplan's key original goals was environmental protection through conservation estate management, and has funded vital activities such as revegetation, trails and other improvements.

Works, Parks and Recreation acting chief operating officer Bryce Hines said the introduction of a new policy would ensure Enviroplan's achievements would continue with modern transparency.

"There are still key areas in Ipswich that council would like to see preserved and maintained as part of a conservation estate, and Enviroplan still has work to do with acquisitions," he said.

"With the increasing popularity of recreation in our conservation estates, the balance has shifted with a greater need for management."

environment ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

