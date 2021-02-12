Council presses Deputy PM over funding for priority project

IPSWICH mayor Teresa Harding used the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to the city this week to pressure the Federal Government to come to the table to progress what is being labelled as the council’s number one priority project.

Ipswich City Council committed to spending $500,000 on the detailed options analysis for the Ipswich to Springfield rail corridor last month, subject to the Federal Government stumping up $1 million.

The State Government committed $1 million in the October state election campaign but that too was subject to a matching contribution from Scott Morrison’s Government.

The Ipswich Central to Springfield Central public transport corridor.

That is yet to come with the next federal budget due in May.

Cr Harding, who is a member of the LNP, and deputy mayor Marnie Doyle met with Michael McCormack on Thursday in Ripley to stress the importance of the project.

As the fastest growing local government area in the state, Ipswich’s population is set to rise from 230,000 to 558,000 in the next 20 years.

About 70 per cent of that growth is expected to occur between Ipswich and Springfield.

The strategic assessment for the Ipswich to Springfield Public Transport Corridor is being reviewed by Infrastructure Australia for inclusion on the Infrastructure Priority List.

“I have asked the Federal Government for $1.5 million,” Cr Harding said.

“This is a small price to pay to progress a nationally significant transport corridor to the next stage of planning.

“Our fastest growing communities between Ipswich, Ripley, Redbank Plains and Springfield will rapidly transform over the coming years and residents need to be connected to jobs, education and other public services.

LOCAL NEWS: Valentine’s Day roses are this farmer’s labour of love

“If we do nothing, the local road network will fail by 2031 and it will cost the national economy more than $1 billion in productivity losses by 2036.”

The public transport corridor would include up to nine new rail stations between Ipswich Central and Springfield Central.

Cr Doyle said the benefits of getting this project moving as quickly as possible would go beyond just Ipswich.

“Our city’s population is projected to grow at four per cent per annum, compared to 1.6 per cent for Queensland one per cent for Australia,” Cr Doyle said.

“This is nation building infrastructure.

“Locally, it will ensure the people of Ipswich keep our great lifestyle as the region grows and deliver jobs and vital services.

“There will be improved travel times, economic and employment opportunity along the corridor, diversified housing supply and reduced congestion.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.