Council postpones decision to suspend investigated saleyards

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council has voted to postpone any decision regarding suspension of activity at the Laidley Horse Saleyards until it can question management tomorrow.

An investigation by Biosecurity Queensland and the RSPCA was launched earlier this month after several reports were made that animals in poor health were left with no water and shade for the entire day of the December 30 sales.

The council, which owns the facility, noted that the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries had found the site to be "fully compliant" with regulations.

In a statement earlier this month, the council said it was "looking at available options including putting a temporary suspension on use of the facility for this purpose".

Two skinny foals were given water by concerned onlookers Contributed

"The number one thing is to look after the welfare of the horses," deputy mayor Jason Cook said at the meeting today.

"But we really need to sit down with the operator and get some facts about it and then go from there."

"We have a great facility there and it's up to the auctioneers as to whether they are also doing the right thing." Cr Janice Holstein also said at the meeting.

Cr Holstein believed today's decision was "sensible" in light of the serious allegations.

"I was a little bit concerned because nobody wants to see animals in distress," she said.

Any decision regarding a potential suspension activity at the site will be made by the council tomorrow.