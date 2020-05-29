Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Council is planning to upgrade a section of the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.
Ipswich City Council is planning to upgrade a section of the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.
News

Council plans upgrade to reserve with new skate park, more

Lachlan Mcivor
, lachlan.mcivor@qt.com.au
29th May 2020 7:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council is planning to upgraded a section of the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve to include more youth facilities but wants community input into the project.

The council is planning to include a new skate park, multipurpose courts, an amphitheatre/stage, a learn to ride course and a parkour activity space.

The council’s general manager of infrastructure and environment Charlie Dill said the council is committed to providing spaces that promote social inclusion, health and wellbeing benefits for our community.

“Council has been working with CONVIC, a specialist in skate park and youth area design,” he said.

“A concept of the proposal has been completed.

“The facilities will be constructed in stages with the new skate park to be constructed as stage one.

“All feedback received will be considered along with the technical review of the concept to ensure council is delivering the best possible space for the Ipswich community.”

This upgrade was originally identified as a need in a park master plan undertaken in 2009.

In 2016 a concept for the precinct was further developed.

Public consultation closes on Sunday 14 June 2020.

Other works within the park precinct, which are still to be approved through the council’s budget process, include an upgrade to the existing car park from Cedar Rd and an upgrade to the existing toilet block and toddler area.

If this is approved, works will commence in the 2020-21 financial year.

The car park closest to the existing sports fields is also earmarked for future expansion.

To have your say, visit here.

ipswich city council ipswich parks redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suspended jail for dope deals to mates

        premium_icon Suspended jail for dope deals to mates

        News Youth was on side of Ipswich teen making a few bucks dealing drugs

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        premium_icon Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        News Hundreds of millions of dollars expected for flood victims

        Private hospital assists public sector with surgery backlog

        premium_icon Private hospital assists public sector with surgery backlog

        Health Public and private hospitals are working together in the COVID battle