Council plans upgrade to reserve with new skate park, more

IPSWICH City Council is planning to upgraded a section of the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve to include more youth facilities but wants community input into the project.

The council is planning to include a new skate park, multipurpose courts, an amphitheatre/stage, a learn to ride course and a parkour activity space.

The council’s general manager of infrastructure and environment Charlie Dill said the council is committed to providing spaces that promote social inclusion, health and wellbeing benefits for our community.

“Council has been working with CONVIC, a specialist in skate park and youth area design,” he said.

“A concept of the proposal has been completed.

“The facilities will be constructed in stages with the new skate park to be constructed as stage one.

“All feedback received will be considered along with the technical review of the concept to ensure council is delivering the best possible space for the Ipswich community.”

This upgrade was originally identified as a need in a park master plan undertaken in 2009.

In 2016 a concept for the precinct was further developed.

Public consultation closes on Sunday 14 June 2020.

Other works within the park precinct, which are still to be approved through the council’s budget process, include an upgrade to the existing car park from Cedar Rd and an upgrade to the existing toilet block and toddler area.

If this is approved, works will commence in the 2020-21 financial year.

The car park closest to the existing sports fields is also earmarked for future expansion.

To have your say, visit here.