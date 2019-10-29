Council pilot program to make fabulous facades in CBD

The council will match business owners dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000 to zhush up the facades of their buildings.

The council will match business owners dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000 to zhush up the facades of their buildings. Contributed

IPSWICH City Council has committed $100,000 to a pilot Façade Improvement Incentive Program aimed at sharpening up shopfronts in line with the Nicholas Street redevelopment.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said there will be a dollar-for-dollar matched incentive rebate mechanism for private business and property owners up to a total $15,000 council allocation per successful applicant.

"Façade improvement schemes are an established practice of councils to partner with private business and property owners in the rejuvenation of key precinct amenity and interest," he said.

"The appearance of the city's businesses and overall streetscapes makes an impact on perception, sentiment, visitation, commerce and investment.

"The pilot Façade Improvement Incentive Program is focused on a nucleus area of Ipswich Central which has arguably suffered the most direct and adverse effects of the protracted Nicholas Street Development.

"While the Nicholas St redevelopment is now very much progressing, council believes there is an opportunity to stimulate wider investment and improvement by private business and property owners around the development area."

Mr Chemello said the initial pilot is recommended to take in private commercial properties from the intersection of Brisbane St, Burnett St and Limestone St in the west to Limestone St and East St in the east to East St and Mansfield Place in the north. Businesses and property owners on both sides of the boundary streets are eligible.

This FIIP pilot area within Ipswich Central takes in most of the highest trafficked and densely commercial accesses of the broader Ipswich Central precinct.

Business and property owners will be encouraged to develop improvement ideas that:

. enhance the presentation of a building or business

. contribute to amenity and a more interesting and exciting street experience

. make a creative or unique contribution to the streetscape

. adhere to a prescribed specification

The council considered similar projects on the Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton, Mackay, Newcastle, Hobart and Adelaide.

Mr Chemello said council will begin creating the program in November and discuss closely with landlords and tenants as part of council's commitment to significantly increase consultation.

If successful, council will consider expanding the program to include the broader Ipswich Central precinct.

The program will be reviewed after 30 June 2020 with a view to possible expansion.

For expressions of interest, please contact business@ipswich.qld.gov.au