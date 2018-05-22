Council operation catches 520 non-compliant dogs

A COMPLIANCE operation has nabbed more than 500 unregistered dogs as the Ipswich City Council records a "record number" of registered animals.

In the first half of the year the council's animal compliance program visited about 4000 properties across the region.

Officers found about 13 per cent of those, 520, contained an unregistered dog.

It comes as a record number, 33,000 dogs, were registered in Ipswich.

Councillors discussed the matter at their Health, Security and Community Safety committee meeting yesterday.

They agreed to continue the half-yearly targeted compliance program until December and then until June next year.

Committee chair Sheila Ireland said people were more likely to register their dogs if they knew the council would come knocking.

"People tend to move around so much," she said.

"If we don't do this program we lose track of dogs."

A report to councillors found the work of compliance officers was well received and the program "will encourage responsible pet ownership and ensure the registration database remains accurate".

Registration of dogs also helps the council rehome wandering animals and locate those that could be responsible for a dog attack.

"We can look at what dogs are in the vicinity of the area," Cr Ireland said.

She said officers would continue with the program between July 1 and December 31 this year, and between January 1 and June 30 next year.

"We're going to keep doing proactive inspections," she said.

"This is a way to remind them to register their animals."

The introductory registration rate of $20 per dog remains unchanged for the 2018-2019 financial year, "excellent value", the council said.